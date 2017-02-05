KARACHI: Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mehr on Saturday claimed that not as many crimes were taking place in Karachi as the media was 'exaggerating' them.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Electronics Market Association here, Mushtaq Mehr said, "I do not declare myself free of any responsibility,” saying that street crimes are not taking place, but the media might have some agenda behind giving a hype to the issue.

“CPLC stats indicate that there has been a fall in overall crime in the megapolis,” he said.

The top Karachi cop said that second-hand mobile phones are exported to African countries from here, and that police have approached Customs' authorities to prevent it.

He added that several measures are being taken in this regard and soon there will be a decline in street crimes in the megapolis.

Meanwhile, a group of burglars mocked the Karachi Police chief by picking locks of another shop in the city. The unknown thieves broke into a shop in Malir 15 electronics market and got away with appliances. On the other hand, the owner of the shop alleged that police were not lodging an FIR.

