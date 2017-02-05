-
Heavy snowfall recorded in Balochistan, GB
February 05, 2017
KARACHI: After heavy snowfall in upper parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, cold weather once again gripped the country.
The Met Office said snowfall was recorded at a number places in KP, Fata, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while rain occurred at DG Khan, Sargodha, Karachi, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other parts of the country.
Rain-thunderstorm, with snowfall over the hills, is expected at a number of places in KP, Fata, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered places in Balochistan and southern Punjab and upper Sindh today (Sunday).
solated heavy rain/snow over the hills is also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely over some plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.