ISLAMABAD: Depicting the Indian atrocities being meted out to the innocent people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), a song ‘Kab khatam ho gi Kashmir teri barbadi, India ja Kashmir se nikl ja,’ produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is being released on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The heart touching lyrics pouring out from hearts of the people of Kashmir are widely welcomed by the cross sections of the society who are all out in support of their Kashmiri brethren for their just cause.

Almost all the electronic channels have given wide coverage to this new production of ISPR, which was released to the media on Saturday afternoon.

ISPR Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said February 5 is the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Atrocities in held Kashmir must stop. Kashmiris be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.

