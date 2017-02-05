Pakistan, India will have to work jointly for durable peace: Shahbaz

Indian HC impressed by restoration of cultural heritage in Punjab

LAHORE: Ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats and high ranking officials of different international bodies met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Those who met included the European Union Ambassador Jeans Francois Cautain, French Ambassador Martine Dorance, UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawala, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, Consul General of the US Yuri Fedkiw, Country Director of the World bank Illangova Patchamutu, Deputy Chief of Mission of German Embassy Dr Jens Jokisch and Director of UNISCO Ms Vibeke Jensen.

The Punjab chief minister said that cooperation of friendly countries and international bodies in progress and prosperity of Pakistan was commendable and proposed that the relations should be developed for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and India would have to jointly work for durable peace in the region, and proposed that positive development should be made by giving priority to wellbeing of the people of the region.

The chief minister said that the common man was being provided facilities in Pakistan. We jointly have to give happiness to the common man, he said, adding, "Let’s work unitedly to promote relations for the development and well-being of the people."

He said that the historically important places of Sikh and Buddhist communities in Punjab were fully taken care of. Economic activities would be further accelerated with the promotion of tourism, he added. The ambassador of the European Union said that Pakistan was progressing towards development. The high commissioner of the UK said that the cultural heritage and historically important places were being well taken care of in the Punjab.

The Indian high commissioner expressed best wishes to the people of Pakistan on behalf of India and said that he had been impressed by the work done for restoration of cultural heritage and historical places in Punjab. The Australian high commissioner said that economic activities could be increased with the promotion of tourism.

He also congratulated the chief minister on looking after the cultural heritage. The French ambassador said that there was tremendous potential in tourism and other sectors in Punjab. He added, "We are ready to extend full cooperation to the Punjab government in this regard.”

The chief minister said that Pakistan had started its journey of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. And, Pakistan is more peaceful and economically viable country today as compared to the past. He said elimination of terrorists and their facilitators was their mission. The political as well as military leadership are on the same page for the complete elimination of scourge of terrorism, he added.

The chief minister said that during the three years of present regime, corruption had been substantially decreased.

He said other countries along with China were also giving importance to investing in Pakistan. Work on different energy projects is being done speedily under CPEC in the country, he added.

