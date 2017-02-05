Pakistan seeks China style relations with US: Ahsan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan wants stable and all weather relations with the United States similar to its ties with China as the country seeks US investments to supplement the growth spurred by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan and the US married very early. They filed for divorce three times but on all three occasions geostrategic compulsion forced them to live together. If that is the destiny, we might as well live happily forging stable relations,” Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said while speaking at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) here.

Ahsan Iqbal commended Pakistan’s ties with China and highlighted the historic cooperation between the two countries which is touching new heights under CPEC. "We want this kind of relationship with the US. This is our desire. We wish to see lot more stable relations with the US,” the minister said.

Ahsan Iqbal invited US investors to Pakistan which he said is an emerging economy. He said CPEC had emerged in the context of robust economic growth taking place in the larger Asian region as well as immense potential for growth and connectivity in South and Central Asia.

He pointed out that the ultimate objective of this corridor is peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the region. He said CPEC was in sync with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 that seeks to position Pakistan from a lower middle income country to high middle income country.

Outlining the contours of CPEC, the minister said that bulk of the investment under CPEC was in energy sector and infrastructure was the second most important sector of CPEC. He said these projects have stimulated overall economic growth in Pakistan and Pakistan's steel, cement, and construction sectors were booming.

Ahsan Iqbal informed the audience that as a result of robust investment in energy sector, Pakistan is expected to add a phenomenal 10,000MW power to the national grid.

Responding to various questions, the minister outlined Pakistan's vision for a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood and a desire for inclusivity in development. He said Pakistan's economic turnaround had been registered positively by credit rating agencies and had already begun to invite significant investment.

He underlined that a vibrant economic environment in Pakistan should be a stimulus for the US companies to view Pakistan as an opportunity. The event was attended by scholars, members of Pakistani American community and representatives of the media.

