Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations’ resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in their separate messages said that peace could not be maintained in the region without resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir and called upon the world community to shoulder their responsibility in this regard.

The hallmark of the day will be when Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives and people from different walks of life will reiterate complete solidarity by forming a human chain on the Kohala Bridge an entry point of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle.

During the day, mass rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech contests will be held.

The government announced February 5 as a closed holiday to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of the Kashmiris. The day will signify political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10:00am across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the day.

All provinces, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, the government of AJK and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration would observe one-minute silence.

General public have also been requested to observe the silence to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs.

Like other parts of Pakistan, brisk preparations are afoot throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the day.

The legislators of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council will pay tribute to the people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata would observe the day with great fervour and will renew their pledge and unwavering support to Kashmiris till they get their legitimate right to self-determination and become free from Indian subjugation.

The civil society, political, cultural and educational organisations have arranged special programmes in connection with this important day.

The All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary Teachers Association and labour and transport organisations have also chalked out various programmes.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly would visit the offices of the United Nations to present a memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner for prominent Kashmiris in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will arrange a briefing for all foreign missions in Islamabad on the latest situation in Kashmir. While Pakistani foreign missions abroad will hold receptions for Kashmiris and rallies and processions will also be taken out.

Other events will include photo exhibitions displaying atrocities of Indian security forces and publication of articles in local newspapers.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will distribute ration packages among Kashmiri refugee families on behalf of people of Pakistan.

Television channels will air special programmes and interviews of different personalities to highlight different aspects of the Kashmir issue.

The Punjab Assembly in Lahore is likely to meet on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to assembly sources, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal would chair this exclusive session and the House will pass a resolution condemning the atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in the held valley.

The Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by tens of thousands of Kashmiris besides renewal of commitment by Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with India.

On the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain said that the dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK). He said Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute between India and Pakistan.

More than 1.5 billion people of this region deserve to see the dawn of peace and prosperity which had been denied to them by India’s refusal to implement the UN Security Council Resolutions, he said.

The president said India continued not only to deny the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination for the last seven decades but was also subjecting them to the worst human rights violations, violence and oppression.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained an unfinished agenda of Partition and it was one of the oldest disputes pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter and urges it to demand an independent investigation into the ongoing gross human rights violations in IHK by Indian occupation forces and to fulfill its obligations under the UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir, he stressed.

The president observed that Indian state terrorism had failed to deter the people of IHK in their struggle for freedom from the Indian oppression. He said during this indigenous and historic struggle, the courageous and determined people of IHK had rendered unparalleled and unimaginable sacrifices.

The president said the government and the people of Pakistan reaffirmed their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of IHK in their valiant struggle for their fundamental right to self-determination.

He said atrocities by Indian occupation forces in the last six months had resulted in more than 120 deaths and 20,000 injured, many in critical condition.

The president said more than 1,000 Kashmiris had sustained severe eye injuries due to pellet shots by the Indian occupation forces while at least 150 including women and children were now permanently blind.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged India to stop the bloodbath in the Held Jammu and Kashmir and allow holding of free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said for the last seven decades, India had denied the valiant people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK) the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in IHK and fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir 70 years ago, he said.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan joined their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm our moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“I salute the sacrifices of brave and courageous Kashmiri people and reaffirm our firm commitment to Pakistan’s principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the unfinished agenda of Partition and remained one of the oldest disputes in the UN Security Council. Pakistan strongly condemned the systemic state terrorism and brutal killings of the innocent people of IHK by Indian occupation forces, he added.

The prime minister said use of pellet guns had permanently blinded more than 150 people, including women and young children.

The basic human rights of the innocent people of IHK, including the right to life and peaceful assembly, have been grossly violated by Indian occupation forces, he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said senior Hurriyat leadership had been arrested or placed under house detention. Within the last few months, around 12,000 people were illegally detained without any charges.

He noted that the valiant, resolute and determined people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir had rendered unmatched sacrifices in their just struggle.

However, all the Indian brutalities failed to deter the people of IHK from their cause for freedom from Indian subjugation, he added.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan and the international community had utmost respect for the people of IHK for their unparalleled courage, bravery and persistence in facing the worst kind of state terrorism, human rights abuses, violence and suppression by the Indian state.

He noted that Jammu and Kashmir was the core dispute between Pakistan and India. The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region would remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions, he added.

