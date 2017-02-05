Trump’s travel ban suspended

American authorities halt action on president’s order; Trump says opinion of so called judge ridiculous; airlines allow blocked travellers to board planes

LOS ANGELES: A US federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary, nationwide halt to President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, in the most severe legal blow to the controversial measure.

The restraining order issued by Seattle US District Judge James Robart is valid nationwide pending a full review of a complaint filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “The constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said, describing the judge’s decision as historic. “No one is above the law — not even the president.”

“It is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom, it’s the constitution,” he added, pointing out that Robart was appointed by Republican president George W. Bush. But the White House quickly hit back, making clear it was ready for a drawn-out battle. It initially denounced the decision as “outrageous” but later removed the word from its statement.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file (for) an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” a statement said. “The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump said on Twitter.

Friday’s ruling was not the first to challenge the travel ban, but it was the most sweeping as it effectively vacated the main tenets of the order. Ferguson said the order technically means that anyone with a valid visa must be allowed entry into the country by Customs and Border Protection (CBP). But it was unclear whether the Trump administration would succeed in challenging it, leaving travelers in limbo over their legal status.

Ferguson had filed a suit to invalidate key provisions of Trump’s executive order which bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entry into the US for 90 days. Refugees from countries other than Syria are barred from entry for 120 days.

In his suit — which the state of Minnesota joined — Ferguson said the president’s ban violated the constitutional rights of immigrants and their families, and specifically targeted Muslims.

Meanwhile, US authorities on Saturday suspended President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries, following a court ruling that blocked its enforcement.

“We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas,” a US State Department spokesman told AFP. The department had said some 60,000 travel visas had been revoked in compliance with the president’s recent executive order.

“Those individuals with visas that were not physically cancelled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid,” the official said.

The official added that the Trump administration is “working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and our legal teams” pending a full review of a complaint filed by Washington state’s attorney general, which filed one of several legal challenges to the measure.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a separate statement on Saturday wrote: “In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the executive order.”

It added: “DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure,” but said that US Department of Justice officials would launch an appeal “at the earliest possible time” to reinstate the ban, which the Trump administration believes “is lawful and appropriate.”

“The order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the President has no higher duty and responsibility than to do,” the DHS statement said.

Trump’s executive order created chaos at airports across the United States and beyond as some travelers were detained or deported, prompting uproar by rights groups and immigration attorneys. Several hundred people of all ages and backgrounds demonstrated in New York for a second consecutive evening on Friday, denouncing Trump’s travel ban. They staged their rally in Queens, the New York borough where the president was born.

Trump meanwhile lashed out at the court ruling suspending his controversial ban affecting travelers from seven Muslim countries dismissing it as “ridiculous” and vowing to get it overturned.

The order, issued late Friday by Seattle US District Judge James Robart, is valid across the United States, pending a full review of a complaint filed by Washington state’s attorney general.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”, Trump wrote in a flurry of early morning tweets.

Meanwhile the White House said it would file an appeal as soon as possible.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president´s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee celebrated the court decision as a victory for the state, adding: “No person — not even the president — is above the law.”

The judge´s decision was welcomed by groups protesting the ban. “This order demonstrates that federal judges throughout the country are seeing the serious constitutional problems with this order,” said Nicholas Espiritu, a staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center.

Eric Ferrero, Amnesty International USA spokesman, lauded the short-term relief provided by the order but added: “Congress must step in and block this unlawful ban for good.”

But the fluid legal situation was illustrated by the fact that Robart’s ruling came just hours after a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary restraining order allowing some immigrants into the United States from countries affected by Trump’s three-month ban.

A Reuters poll earlier this week indicated that the immigration ban has popular support, with 49 percent of Americans agreeing with the order and 41 percent disagreeing. Some 53 percent of Democrats said they “strongly disagree” with Trump’s action while 51 percent of Republicans said they “strongly agree”.

Major global airlines including British Airlines, Emirates and Air France began boarding passengers bound for the United States after a court order lifted a travel ban imposed on them a week earlier by US President Donald Trump.

Although a few airlines said they were waiting to see how the situation developed, carriers including Air France, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss Airways and United Airlines said they would allow nationals of the countries in question to board if they had a valid visa.

“Since this morning we have applied with immediate effect the (US) judicial decision taken overnight. All passengers presenting themselves will embark once their papers are in order to travel to the United States”, an Air France spokesman told AFP.

Swiss airline said it was in touch with US customs and border services and that “at the present time all passengers with valid travel documents can travel on any Swiss flights bound for the United States.”

Germany´s Lufthansa also cited the court injunction and underscored that those “holding a valid immigrant or non-immigrant visa for the US is again allowed to travel to the USA”.

In Tehran, one travel agent advised Iranians wishing to fly to the United States to “take a plane to any city this evening,” warning the repeal of the ban may not stand.

Some carriers, including low-cost carrier Norwegian, said they were waiting for official confirmation and advised passengers to contact US authorities for more information.

Trump’s move, which he justified on security grounds, wrought havoc at airports across America, sparked protests and left countless people hoping to reach the United States in limbo.

0



0







Trump’s travel ban suspended was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184188-Trumps-travel-ban-suspended/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump’s travel ban suspended" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184188-Trumps-travel-ban-suspended.