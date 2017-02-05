ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Saturday said ‘they’ have appointed their own people in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but it will not stop the PTI from victory in the next elections.

In a statement, Imran Khan claimed that after feeling embarrassed, the Qatari government had distanced itself from the Qatari letter.

He contended that clearly the Qatari government was embarrassed by this fake letter which was written by acknowledged business partner of Sharifs, who was also named in Panama Papers.

He pointed out to a sorry state of affairs where poor were denied justice and powerful get state institutions to defend their wrongdoings.

