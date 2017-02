Say it’s Pakistan’s internal matter

ISLAMABAD: Qatar's ambassador to Pakistan, Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, has said the Qatari government is not involved in the Panama Papers issue.

Mansouri, in a short video clip released by a TV channel for their show, added that Panamagate is an internal matter for Pakistan.

