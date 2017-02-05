Exiled Baloch leaders and political activists will soon be meeting US President Donald Trump. The meeting has been confirmed by the top leadership of exiled Baloch leaders, according to a foreign news agency.

The Baloch leaders are likely to ask President Trump to terminate American military and economic aid to Pakistan.

They are also expected to highlight their concerns over the alleged genocide of the Baloch community.

“Our demand from the US administration is to stop funding Pakistan in the name of fighting terrorism,” Azizullah Bugti, an activist associated with the Baloch Republican Party, said.

