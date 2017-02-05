Indian agenda on IHK unacceptable

The Modi government is all out to make Kashmir an Indian province by ending its special status by presenting a parallel version of truth. It wants to make the people of the valley and Pakistan, which is a party to the dispute, irrelevant in the process.

Thus the Indian government is making attempts to change the demography of the valley by bringing in non Muslim retired army men. This is being carried out in violation of laws that prohibit naturalization of non-indigenous settlers.

The legal protection to the Indian troops in the guise of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) continues. This brutal law has allowed the Indian forces to deal with the Kashmiris as they please with little fear of prosecution.

The theory of civil unrest in the valley propagated by the Indian government has few takers. It is not civil unrest but a freedom movement that refuses to die down. There is an unabated violence in the valley and the Indian failure to tackle it is slowly hurting India’s image.

Seema Sengupta, a noted Indian journalist in a column for a Middle Eastern publication declared: “India as a nation should realize that the image of a gun-totting country ruthlessly violating citizens’ dignity does not bode well for any functional democracy, which is thriving as well. The nation need to ask its conscience as to why an independent republic requires the might of the military, which itself has committed grave human rights violations in addition to staging thousands of fake encounters over the past decades in areas declared disturbed, to police some citizens?”

Gowher Geelani, a Kashmiri journalist, has described the pain of Kashmiris. He wrote in a column for a noted Western media house:

“There is no doubt in my mind that much of the violence that has ravaged Kashmir continues to emanate from Delhi which continues with its policy of suppressing democratic dissent with brute force. School-going children of my generation were coerced into learning words and phrases like curfew, crackdown, cordon, custody killing, catch and kill, torture, interrogation, arrest, and detention. When it was time for us to learn A for apple, B for ball, and C for cricket, we learned A for army, B for bullet and C for curfew. The curfews and killings became part of our "normalcy".

“As we grew older, we learned newer terms like fake encounter, extra-judicial killing, custodial disappearance, and mass graves. Children of my age got used to daily violence. It was natural for me or anyone else to feel very angry at the people who marched in our streets with weapons held high.

“We were angry at the Indian security forces who frisked us, asked us to prove our identity in our own land, threw our school bags away, ordered us to do push-ups and squats as punishment, and hurled choicest of invectives at us just because we were Kashmiris.”

The BJP’s efforts to put the Kashmir issue on the backburner and to tighten its grip through other means like administrative reforms, new legislation and demographic changes continue. From potentially being one of the most dangerous disputes in the world, the unresolved Kashmir issue remains a ticking time bomb. As it is, Pakistan will not accept the Modi government’s agenda to end the special status of Kashmir and integration of the state into the Indian Union.

