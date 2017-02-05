Print Story
MNA Leghari meets Shahbaz
LAHORE: ember National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Awais Leghari called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the matters pertaining to progress of southern Punjab and the ongoing developmental projects for the welfare of the people.
The chief minister said, "My heart beats with the people of southern Punjab. Resources, to the tune of billions of rupees, have been provided for the development and prosperity of southern Punjab."