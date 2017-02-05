TIMERGARA: Speakers at a function here on Saturday demanded the government to provide facilities to low-income government employees.

The Class-IV Employees’ Association of Health Department organised the function wherein former district health officer Lower Dir, Dr Muhammad Rehman Shaheen, administered oath to the newly-elected cabinet of the association.

The function was addressed by former provincial ministers Mehmood Zeb Khan, Haji Hidayatullah, MPA Bakht Baidar Khan, ANP Lower Dir president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, former minister of state Malik Azmat Khan, former MPA Muhammad Zamin Khan, Paramedical Association district president Khurshid Iqbal and others.

On the occasion, the speakers said that Class-IV employees had an important role in all departments but received inadequate salaries.

They said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved health professional allowance for doctors, paramedics and nurses but ignored the Class-IV employees of the health department.

0



0







Govt employees demand facilitates in Timergara was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184176-Govt-employees-demand-facilitates-in-Timergara/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt employees demand facilitates in Timergara" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184176-Govt-employees-demand-facilitates-in-Timergara.