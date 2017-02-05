ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla met IMF mission chief Herald Finger at Washington DC and said that Islamabad would have to increase its exports and remittances for paying back rising debt obligations. He also met the US Treasury officials in Washington. Mandviwalla discussed with officials the economic situation of Pakistan and post-IMF programme. He said that external debt on Pakistan was mounting massively and Pakistan had to repay $11 billion in 2017-18. He said that Pakistan’s external inflow situation was not very rosy and it would create shock waves for the economy.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that Pakistan should increase its exports and the volume of remittances so that repayment of loans could be easily made.

He also discussed the CPEC projects with the IMF Mission head Herald Finger and was of the view that these projects must be implemented so that Pakistan could benefit from them fully. Mandviwalla also met the US Treasury official and discussed the banned outfits and the steps taken by Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was taking strict action against terrorist outfits and would not allow anyone to have a free hand in the country.

0



0







Mandviwalla calls on IMF mission chief was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184175-Mandviwalla-calls-on-IMF-mission-chief/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mandviwalla calls on IMF mission chief" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184175-Mandviwalla-calls-on-IMF-mission-chief.