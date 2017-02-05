PARACHINAR: A woman and her minor son were killed as the roof of the house caved in near border area with Afghanistan in Kurram Agency, tribal sources said. They said that the roof of the house of one Rahmanuddin collapsed due to heavy rain in Ghauz Garhi area in Kurram Agency, burying the inmates under the debris. As a result, the sources said, the wife and a minor son of Rahmanuddin were killed on the spot. The locals recovered the bodies from the rubble, it added. Meanwhile, the plain areas received rain while mountains peak snowfall, plunging the mercury down in the agency. The prices of firewood also increased manifold due to the increase in the demand for wood after the fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Kurram Agency.

