Corporate sector asked to play role in eradication of diseases

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that corporate sector should play effective role in eradication of diseases, illiteracy and other social problems which is a social responsibility of the sector. He said that Punjab government in collaboration with a multinational pharmaceutical company was providing free treatment facilities to the blood cancer patients.

He said this while addressing a seminar on World Cancer Day in connection with the third anniversary of joint venture of Punjab government and pharmaceutical companies under Punjab CML Free Treatment Project in a local hotel, according to a hand out issued here on Saturday.

