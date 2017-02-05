Govt urged to release Hafiz Saeed

PEAHAWAR: Activists of religious organisations and political parties on Saturday staged rally in support of the struggle by people of occupied Kashmir and criticised the government for house arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

A large number of the leaders and activists gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club, carrying national flags and chanting slogans in support of Kashmiris and Hafiz Saeed.

Stringent security measures were taken on the occasion as a number of known religious leaders were leading the rally, while the oft-frequented Sher Shah Suri Road was blocked due to the rally that continued for hours amid heavy downpour.

Those leading the rally and spoke on the occasion included Prof Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki, Mufti Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Yawar, and Haji Liaqat of Jamaatud Dawa, Muhammad Yousaf Shah of Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam -Samiul Haq (JUI-S) Pir Syed Haroon Ali Gilani and Raziatullah of Alhuda Pakistan, Qari Muhamamd Yaqub of Nazaria Pakistan Rabta Council, Malik Ghulam Rasool of Jamhoori Watan Party, Muhammad Idrees Khalil of Jamaat Ahle Hadis, Maulana Nusrat Javed of the Kashmir Freedom Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Member Provincial Assembly Arif Yousaf.

They criticised the government for house arrest of Hafiz Saeed and said the act was aimed at appeasing the “murderers of the thousands of innocent Kashmiris.”

