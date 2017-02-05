NAP failed due to ineffective implementation; claims giving a big surprise

in 2018 polls; Nawaz inaugurates every project thrice

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of making distinction between good and bad Taliban, saying that sanctuaries were being provided to proscribed outfits in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference along with senior PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman here, he said the PML-N was scared of taking action against extremists in Punjab.

The PPP chairman alleged that the federal government failed to implement National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit due to lack of an effective implementation policy.

He also came down hard on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying he inaugurates every development project thrice just for getting a photo opportunity.

Bilawal said he would soon play an active role in parliament and the PPP would give a surprise in the next general election. He said his party, while in the centre and now in one of the provincial governments, played an important role in empowering people at grass-roots level after the local governments’ formation. The newly elected bodies are not willing to take responsibilities on the excuse of lack of powers. “We delivered with the same powers,” he said.

The PPP leader said his priority would be to revive his party’s progressive stance, which was not an easy task for any political entity in the given political situation.

“The interior minister says extremists are not a problem,” Bilawal said adding “Why doesn’t he just admit that he is a coward, hence no action against terrorists. Why such excuses?”

About President Trump’s controversial executive orders, the PPP leader said such measures would be counterproductive. He said inter-religion harmony is need of the hour and the Muslim youth are in crisis globally. He said the ban imposed by the Trump administration on Muslim countries was a matter of concern. He said punishing entire country for some extremist persons was improper. Bilawal hoped the Trump administration would review its decision.

He said politics and religion should not be linked with each other, adding that Islam should not be linked with terrorism. He said Islam is a religion of peace and love. Bilawal said majority of the Pakistanis like the PPP and the possibility of PPP coming to power again exists.

Bilawal said making people powerful is necessary for the economic developmen.

