LAHORE: Due to enhanced vigilance to check nefarious trade of smuggling along borders, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) troops foiled yet another attempt of smuggling liquor into Pakistan.

Last night at around 1830 hrs, Rangers observed some individuals moving towards Pakistan territory from the Indian side in Wagha Sector.

The Rangers party challenged them to stop but they opened fire on the Rangers personnel which was responded by the party.

The smugglers, however, managed to escape towards the Indian side, taking advantage of darkness and wild growth. During the search of the area, 36 bottles of Indian liquor were recovered from the site.

A case has been registered. Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat appreciated the efforts of the troops.

