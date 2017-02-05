LAHORE: Two lawyers were killed by their colleague over a property dispute in the Shahdara police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Arfan Khokhar lived in a two and a half marla house near Jia Musa. He had a dispute over the property with the suspect, identified as Muhammad Bilal. On the day of the incident, he came to the place and exchanged harsh words with Arfan Khokhar and Afzal. After it, he whipped out a weapon and shot at the victims.

Resultantly, Arfan Khokhar and Afzal received injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Police led by the SHO Shahdara reached the spot, collected forensic evidences and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. The suspect who was identified as Bilal fled the scene after the incident.

