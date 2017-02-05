Split judgment in Dr. Asim’s bail cases

KARACHI: A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court on Friday passed a split judgment on bail applications of former federal minister Dr. Asim Hussain in Rs470 billion corruption references as one judge dismissed the bail with direction to the trial court to conclude the trial within four months while the other member of the bench granted him bail but placed a ban on his travelling abroad.

Dr. Asim Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was facing corruption references pertaining to land fraud amounting to Rs.9.5 billion, money laundering amounting to Rs3 billion and misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust through fertilizer scam of Rs450 billion. Besides, NAB also accused him of illegally awarding gas contracts to a privately-managed gas processing company, Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), to process gas from government owned gas fields without any open auction and causing loss of Rs17.338 billion to the national exchequer.

“A perusal of the record reveals that the offence committed by the accused person was a crime against society as a whole, in connection with the public offices and he is not involved in any ordinary criminal matter,” Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah, head of the SHC’s division bench, observed while dismissing the bail applications of Dr. Asim in corruption references.

Justice Shah observed that the case of the petitioner fell within the exception as prima facie there was material on the record to connect him with the commission of the offence. “I may tentatively assess that prosecution indeed succeeded in establishing a case of dismissal of bail under relevant provision of NAO, 1999 and within ambit of Section 497 (i) Cr.P.C,” Justice Shah observed adding that the petitioner, being a senior doctor, has been accommodated with excellent treatment and hospitalization on recommendation of the medical board.

Justice Shah observed in his judgment that the petitioner, who is already in hospital, has been receiving proper treatment from reputed senior doctors in renowned hospitals of the country, therefore, there was no compelling reasons to release the petitioner on bail at this stage when the petitioner was facing serious charges.

Dismissing the bail of Dr. Asim, Justice Shah observed that it is expected from the trial court to expedite the trial proceedings and decide the NAB references at an earliest, preferably within four months, by recording the depositions of all material witnesses on day-to-day basis under intimation to the court.

Another member of bench Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, however, granted bail to Dr. Asim on medical ground observing sickness or ailment with which the petitioner was suffering was such that cannot be properly treated within the premises of the jail and specialized treatment was needed. Justice Agha observed that his continued detention in jail was likely to effect his capacity and is hazardous to his life in both the references.

Justice Agha granted bail to Dr. Asim with surety of Rs.2.5 million each in two references subject to depositing his passport before Nazir of the court as well as direction to the interior ministry to place the name of the petitioner on the ECL.

Dr. Asim's counsel, Anwar Mansoor Khan, had submitted that his client was incarcerated since August 26, 2015 and yet a charge has not been framed by the accountability court.

Petitioner counsel submitted that the petitioner’s health condition was worsening and requires complete rest and medical treatment.

