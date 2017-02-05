10,000 MW more electricity by end of 2017: officials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division on Saturday to review the progress on the LNG power plants. Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja M Asif was also present.

Federal Secretary Ministry for Water and Power Younas Dagha assured the finance minister that they were making every effort to generate more electricity and planned to inject 10,000MW in the national grid before end of year 2017. He briefed the meeting that the ministry has been working hard to generate maximum power with most efficient energy mix and the LNG based power project are an efficient option to cater for the increasing energy demand of the country.

He reported that the progress on the under construction LNG Power plants has been closely monitored by the ministry.

The projects are progressing at a smooth pace as per the timeline. He assured that the ministry is making every effort to generate additional 10,000 megawatts of electricity before end of 2017.

Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Asif said that it has also been on the agenda to improve the distribution network. Generation and distribution circle is being improved to provide better service to the consumers.

The finance minister appreciated the serious efforts of the Ministry of Water and Power to find effective solution to energy shortage. He said that the government wants not only to improve the energy supplies for the current period but also find solutions for the future. The finance minister also assured the participants of all possible cooperation in completing the ongoing projects on time.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministries of Water and Power and Finance. Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah also attended the meeting.

