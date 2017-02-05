Successive govts damaged state institutions, says KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the previous governments politicised and used the state institutions for vested interests, which damaged the system.

He was speaking at separate public meetings in Pabbi and Taro Jabba area in his hometown here.

On the occasion, village council deputy nazim Nowshad quit the Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz councilors Asif Jamal, Anwar Jamal, Riaz

Waheed, Shazia Rukhsar and others announced joining

the Pakistan Tehreek-e-

Insaf (PTI).

The chief minister said that people trusted the politicians and elected them to solve their problems but they instead ignored the people and disappointed them.

“People continue to suffer but the senseless rulers are not sincere to provide them any relief and solve their problems,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said the country has ample resources needed for development but lamented that the corrupt rulers wasted the national resources, due to which the country was left far behind in the race of development.

He said the successive rulers interfered in the affairs of state institutions and damaged the system.

“The politicians, landlords, capitalists and others at the helm of affairs are equally responsible for weakening the state institutions and bringing the country to this stage,” he added.

He said that visionary and devoted leadership was needed to steer the country out of the prevailing morass and put it on the path to development.

The chief minister said that the PTI has come up to the expectations of people. He said the joining of the PTI by the people in droves was the show of confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had streamlined the decades-old faulty system and introduced uniformed education system in the province.

Pervez Khattak said the government had spent billions of rupees funds and improved the condition of 28,000 public sector primary schools and provided missing facilities.

“This is why people are dropping out their children from private schools and enrolling them in the state-run schools,” he added.

He said the government took tough decisions and made the public sector health institutions functional. “Around 1.8 million poor people have been issued Sehat Insaf Cards to provide them free of cost medicines and medical cover,” he added.

0



0







Successive govts damaged state institutions, says KP CM was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184155-Successive-govts-damaged-state-institutions-says-KP-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Successive govts damaged state institutions, says KP CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184155-Successive-govts-damaged-state-institutions-says-KP-CM.