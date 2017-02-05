Pakistan joins voices from India, IHK for Kashmiris’ rights

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan joined voices from India and Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) asking the international community to take effective steps to stop the Kashmiris’ bloodshed at a time when Kashmiri youth are no longer frightened to sacrifice their lives for their fundamental rights.

“The UN Secretary General has declared 2017 as the year of peace. One major hotspot of violence is the Line of Control (LoC) between Indian Held Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. There is an urgent need for the international community to take effective steps to stop the Kashmiri bloodshed by India and resolve the Kashmir dispute by organising a referendum in accordance with UN resolutions, to make a final determination if the Kashmiri people really want to live perpetually under Indian occupation?“, said Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.

In India and IHK Kashmir, a few days ago, Salman Haidar, former foreign secretary, S K Lambah, former special envoy of the prime minister of India, Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary, A S Dulat, former head of RAW and former adviser on Kashmir to NDA government, Gen (R) V P Malik, former army chief, and I H Latif, former air chief marshal and Begum Bilqees Latif, were some of the signatories in a statement in which they expressed their deep distress as Kashmir descended into turmoil with the youth and children having been killed or injured and where there has been no accountability, saying they have been emotionally wounded by these unfortunate developments.

Sartaj Aziz pointed out that the brutality in IHK has continued unabated in the past 7 months but it has not however dampened the resolve of Kashmiri youth to secure their right to self-determination, said a statement from his office.

“Even prominent Indian leaders and a section of the Indian media are now raising their voice against this brutality. They have testified that Kashmiri youth are in open revolt against the Indian government and are no longer afraid of losing their lives in this struggle for their fundamental rights”, he said. He pointed to July 8, 2016 the day when Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani was killed by Indian security forces as the “turning point”, in the struggle of the people of Kashmir.

“This proved the total rejection of Indian narrative by the international community that Kashmir is an integral part of India, people of Kashmir are satisfied with the present arrangement but some disturbances take place because of cross border terrorism. The whole world now acknowledges that this is an indigenous youth-led movement which has become stronger because of the Indian government’s misguided efforts to change the demographic composition of the state and its insensitivity to the rights of minority communities in India”, he said.

The adviser said that India has been desperately trying to divert the attention of the global community from this blood stained reality of Kashmir, by intensifying cross border firing along the LoC and pretending to be a major “victim” of cross border terrorism from Pakistan.

“In this game of brinkmanship, the Indian narrative has been totally rejected. It is now widely acknowledged that Pakistan itself is a much bigger victim of terrorism including that sponsored by India and that in the past three years, Pakistan has achieved commendable success in tackling the menace of terrorism and extremism. He expressed his deep concern over Indian government’s drive to change the demography in occupied J&K, which is a blatant violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir”, he said.

The Indian and Kashmiri signatories in their statement also add that as a nation they had to do everything possible to assuage the pain of the Kashmiris and called upon the government of Jammu and Kashmir to create a peaceful and humane environment.

