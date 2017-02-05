LONDON: Several thousand people demonstrated outside the US embassy in London on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans such as "No to Trump.

No to War" and "Trump: Special Relationship? Just say no" at the demonstration against the ban and Trump´s foreign policy.

Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US. and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked the order but many in Britain are angry about the measure.

