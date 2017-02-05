Print Story
X
-
US-backed forces assault RaqqaFebruary 05, 2017Print : World
RAQQA PROVINCE, Syria/BEIRUT: An alliance of US-backed militias started a new phase of its campaign against the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on Saturday, aiming to complete its encirclement and sever the road to militant strongholds in Deir al-Zor province.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement the action was being undertaken with "increasing support from the US-led international coalition forces" through both air strikes and backing from coalition special forces on the ground.
The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, launched its multi-phased campaign aimed at encircling and ultimately capturing Raqqa in November. It is the main US partner in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.