RAQQA PROVINCE, Syria/BEIRUT: An alliance of US-backed militias started a new phase of its campaign against the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on Saturday, aiming to complete its encirclement and sever the road to militant strongholds in Deir al-Zor province.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement the action was being undertaken with "increasing support from the US-led international coalition forces" through both air strikes and backing from coalition special forces on the ground.

The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, launched its multi-phased campaign aimed at encircling and ultimately capturing Raqqa in November. It is the main US partner in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

0



0







US-backed forces assault Raqqa was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184150-US-backed-forces-assault-Raqqa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US-backed forces assault Raqqa" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184150-US-backed-forces-assault-Raqqa.