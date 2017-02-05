Hameed receives ITF Davis Cup Commitment Award

ISLAMABAD: Former player Hameed-ul-Haq received the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Davis Cup Commitment Award here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The award was presented to Hameed by Stephane Apostolou, ITF’s Gold Badge Referee, on behalf of the ITF in presence of Pakistan Tennis Federation President (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan just before the start of the Asia Oceania Group II doubles match between Pakistan and Iran.

Hameed is the 339th player in the world to receive the award for playing the Davis Cup for a long period of time.

“I am really honoured and delighted to have received the award. I am thankful to the ITF for setting the trend. It will encourage junior players and will go a long way in helping the players show their full commitment to Davis Cup,” Hameed said.

Hameed is the third Pakistani player to have received the award.

International Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan had also received the award in Sri Lanka.

The Davis Cup Commitment Award is presented by the ITF to players who have shown long-standing dedication to representing their country in this prestigious competition.

Each award recipient has competed in a minimum of 20 home or away ties or 50 ties at any level of the competition (including zone group events) over their career.

The award was conceived as part of the ITF’s 2013 centenary celebrations and was launched at the 100th Davis Cup final in 2012. A total of 339 players have met the criteria, with awards presented at ties throughout the year.

Hameed represented Pakistan for 12 years in Davis Cup, winning 19 singles and losing 11. In 1984 alone, he played seven matches from which he won six and lost only one.

Hameed was part of the team which created history for Pakistan tennis when the country played the Eastern Zone final in 1984.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup captain Rasheed Malik and former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia both congratulated Hameed on receiving the honour.

