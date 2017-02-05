KARACHI: Excellent horsemanship and stick-work by Andres Crispo, a guest player from Argentine, went in vain as Team Barry won the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2017, which concluded at the Pakistan Park Polo ground in Lahore on Saturday.

Nine-man handicapped Team Barry won the final with a narrow margin of half goal (7-1/2 to 7) against Master Paints with 11 handicaps.

Crispo scored six goals, though most of them on 30, 40 and 60 yards penalties, yet he demonstrated immense control on the saddle that charged the spectators who cheered his bravery. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana was equally brilliant with his horseman skill.

