KARACHI: The world boxing’s governing body (AIBA) president Ching-Kuo Wu has congratulated the newly-elected president of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Khalid Mehmood.

“On behalf of AIBA, I would like to extend congratulations on your recent election as PBF president and the formation of its new executive committee,” Wu said in a letter to Khalid, who is also the secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“The election shows how your dedication to the sport of boxing is greatly appreciated and widely recognised within your national federation. I have faith in you and your team to further the development of boxing and to enhance the best interests of boxers and the success of AIBA’s programmes in Pakistan,” the letter added.

