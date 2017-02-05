KARACHI: Emba Seniors outwitted the visiting Canadian Seniors cricket team, comprising over-40 players, by four wickets here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

Electing to bat, after calling correctly, Canada Seniors overcame a top-order collapse to post a competitive total of 144 for eight in the allotted 20 overs. Emba Seniors chased down the target with five deliveries and four wickets in hand.

Openers Imran Kazim (21 off 20 balls) and Zulfiqar Khan (17 off 21 balls) provided a solid start to the visitors who lost three wickets for one run to slump to 45 for three. They were rescued by Kashif Meher as he blasted 48 off 34 balls.

The wickets were shared between the Emba Seniors’ spin trio of Hanif Lakhani (2-12), Khalid Yasin (2-23) and Raees Ahmed (2-37).

Chasing a target of 145, Emba Seniors moved into the driving seat as number three Irfan Ali whacked two sixes and five fours in his 49 off 40 balls. There was a twist in the game as the Canadian spinners Zulfiqar Khan (2-18) and Raja Imran (2-26) got quick wickets but Raees Ahmed’s unbeaten 21 off 14 balls took the home team to victory on the first ball of the final over.

0



0







Emba Seniors beat Canada Seniors was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184128-Emba-Seniors-beat-Canada-Seniors/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Emba Seniors beat Canada Seniors" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184128-Emba-Seniors-beat-Canada-Seniors.