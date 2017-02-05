Dickwella lone pest against buzzing SA

JOHANNESBURG: Niroshan Dickwella survived a dropped catch, some hostile bowling and a swarm of bees to give Sri Lanka’s innings some respectability in the third One-day International (ODI) here on Saturday.

Dickwella scored 74 in a Sri Lankan total of 163 after they were sent in to bat at Wanderers Stadium.

The left-handed Dickwella was dropped on 25 when JP Duminy, running back from backward point, could not hold on to a high leading edge from Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

There was a delay of an hour after a swarm of bees drove the players from the field after 26.3 overs and Dickwella was tested several times by some short-pitched deliveries from South Africa’s fast bowlers.

Dickwella’s 80-ball innings was ended when he gloved an attempted pull against a short delivery from Dwaine Pretorius to present wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with his 100th dismissal in 72 one-day internationals. Dickwella hit seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka got off to their best start of the series with Dickwella and captain Upul Tharanga putting on 60 for the first wicket before Tharanga (31) top-edged a pull against Rabada, one ball after Dickwella had been dropped, and was caught at fine leg.

With Sri Lanka needing to win to keep the five-match series alive, their middle-order batting once again proved brittle, especially against short-pitched bowling. Seamer Pretorius, playing in his first match of the series, took three for 19.

