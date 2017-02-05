Arshad granted permit to train in Mauritius

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has received the residence permit of Mauritius for the country’s promising javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and the athlete is now likely to be sent to the African island for undergoing training at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre (HPTC).

“Yes, we have received the permit and next week he will be sent. The schedule of his departure will be known soon,” the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

As per rules, Arshad will be able to train there till July 31. However, Zafar said that the training duration could also be extended.

The AFP president Major Gen (retd) Akram Sahi had requested the world athletics governing body (IAAF) for providing scholarship to the Pakistan’s budding athlete.

The Mian Channu-born young athlete will train under highly-qualified coaches on scholarship. Arshad shot to fame when he threw javelin for 78.33m in the South Asian Games in Indian city of Guwahati earlier this year. His bronze medal enabled him to achieve world’s fourth rank in the IAAF Under-20 world rankings. Neeraj Chopra of India claimed gold with 82.23m, which pushed him to the top of IAAF Under-20 rankings. Sumeda Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka had secured silver with 80.25m.

Arshad grabbed bronze in the Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Vietnam in June with a 73.40 throw.

Arshad is currently undergoing training in the national team camp at Islamabad for the fourth edition of the Islamic Games which will be held at the Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from May 12-22.

Zafar said that Arshad would also feature in the Islamic Games. “He is our medal hope and definitely he will be part of the Baku event,” Zafar said. As many as 23 athletes will be representing Pakistan in the Islamic Games.

