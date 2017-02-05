Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood

MELBOURNE: The Nitro Series promised to make athletics a show and the sport’s ultimate show-man Usain Bolt capped its first meeting in Melbourne on Saturday by propelling his team of international “All-Stars” to a crowd-pleasing win in the 4x100 metres relay.

Taking the baton from Olympic gold medal-winning team mate Asafa Powell, Jamaican Bolt powered down the second leg at Lakeside Stadium before Americans Jenna Prandini and Jeneba Tarmoh completed the win in the mixed team event ahead of Japan and Australia.

Bolt’s first run of the year and first in Australia brought the curtain down on opening night of the Series, which has pledged to “revolutionise” athletics with a team-based event that borrows heavily from the formula of sport and entertainment which has underpinned Twenty20 cricket’s considerable success.

With athletics struggling to maintain a profile outside of the Olympics and rocked by major doping and corruption scandals in recent years, organisers hope the series can reinvigorate the sport by shaking up the traditional schedule of events — and sprinkling some star-dust from marquee man Bolt.

Bolt, who completed a “treble treble” of 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, was paid a seven-figure appearance fee to commit to all three meetings in the inaugural series in Melbourne this month and given a stake in the company running the event.

He fulfilled his role as athletics’ great entertainer, galloping on to the field before the meeting as flame cannons shot fireballs into the air and dancing to thumping pop music.

“Tonight is the first night, we just want to do something different,” Bolt told reporters as a crowd of hundreds of spectators craned necks to capture a glimpse.

“I’ve never handed (a baton) over to a girl. For me that was exciting.

“Everybody was having fun, everyone was trying to support their team mates.”

Bolt’s appearance helped secure a clutch of big names for the event, with American former Olympic 400m hurdles champion Kerron Clement running in his All-Stars team who won the overall event ahead of Australia.

0



0







Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184122-Bolt-sprinkles-star-dust-as-athletics-goes-Hollywood/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184122-Bolt-sprinkles-star-dust-as-athletics-goes-Hollywood.