Sammy, Samuels to join Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai today

KARACHI: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels, the most accomplished West Indies batsman, will join their team Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday (today) for the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 9.

“Sammy and Samuels will reach Dubai tomorrow,” Peshawar Zalmi team official told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Saturday.

Sammy, also part of Zalmi in the previous edition, will skipper Zalmi this season after he was handed over the captaincy band by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi during the players’ auction in Dubai last year because of the immense contribution of the West Indian all-rounder for the West Indies.

“We are yet to hold any formal meeting and when all the players reach then we will put our heads together,” the official said.

He said that Shahid Afridi was scheduled to arrive in Dubai on Saturday night. However the official added that left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz was yet to reach.

“Most probably he will reach before our first game,” the official said. Wahab’s father had died a few days ago.

On Saturday, Zalmi held their first training session at the ICC Cricket Academy in which 15 players took part.

“It was our first training session today which lasted for two hours,” the official informed.

Zalmi will play their first game of the five-team event against holders Islamabad United on February 9.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators will leave for Dubai on Sunday (today) at 2pm. Test stumper Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Gladiators, the last edition’s runners-up.

Lanky Test pacer Umar Gul and English left-arm fast bowler Tymil Mills, who are part of the Gladiators, have already reached Dubai, an official of the Gladiators said.

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are already in Dubai. On Monday (tomorrow), the trophy of the event will be unveiled at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As per format, the five contestants will appear in the league round which will be held on double league basis. The top four teams will qualify for the play-offs. In first play-off, the top two teams will clash and the winners will qualify for the final.

In the second play-off, third and fourth-placed sides will fight. In third play-off, the winners of second play-off and runners-up of first play-off will clash with the winners progressing to the final. The organisers have pledged to hold the event final at Lahore on March 5.

0



0







Sammy, Samuels to join Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai today was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184119-Sammy-Samuels-to-join-Peshawar-Zalmi-in-Dubai-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sammy, Samuels to join Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184119-Sammy-Samuels-to-join-Peshawar-Zalmi-in-Dubai-today.