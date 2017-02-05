Who is playing with fire?

One of the few worthwhile foreign policy endeavours of the Barack Obama presidency – the nuclear agreement with Iran under which the latter’s nuclear programme was to remain peaceful – is now teetering on the brink of collapse. His successor Donald Trump seems intent on tearing up the agreement under any conceivable pretext. After a ballistic test by Iran earlier in the week, Trump imposed further sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities related to Iran’s missile programme. His National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, then issued a menacing statement saying they were putting Iran “on notice”. The predictable response from Iran was to further test its missile and radar systems on Saturday. The Republican Party has long advocated war on Iran and Trump has begun his presidency by continuing the sabre-rattling. As is his wont, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Iran of “playing with fire”, furthering angering its government. The type of blustery statements Trump and his team are making are typical of the president but using them as a strategy for diplomacy is extremely perilous. If anything, the extremists in the US are giving an opportunity to the hardline elements in Iran to respond in kind. This will lead to an inevitable escalation in both rhetoric and action. Iran will realise that the only way to deter the likes of Trump is by pursuing nuclear weapons. At that point, even if Trump does not withdraw from it, the nuclear deal will be dead.

Given Trump’s rank Islamophobia and his expressed enthusiasm for wanton and illegal invasions of the Middle East – he has said on multiple occasions that the US should invade Middle Eastern countries and steal their oil – it is not surprising that his first foreign spat is with Iran. Of the seven countries on Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ list, Iran was the worst affected. It sends to the US the most students, scientists and other professionals out of the seven countries. Previous US administrations used to claim that they were opposed only to the Iranian government and on the side of its people. Trump has dispensed with that fiction. The people of Iran, having been told they are no longer welcome there, will be equally hostile to Trump, and by extension the US. The Iranian government responded to the Trump ban – which for now has been overturned by a US federal judge – by banning all Americans from coming to Iran. Even though this ban will only affect a small number, it shows how the actions of the US are going to provoke responses from all those who have been targeted. The US could soon find itself in a conflict of its own making that was sparked by its hatred of Muslims.

