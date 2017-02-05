Interest rates

The central bank of Pakistan has decided to maintain the interest rate at 5.75 percent. This is a good step taken in the right direction. The country’s monetary policy remains unchanged since May 2016 because of stable economic indicators in the first half of the current fiscal year. The average inflation rate was 3.9 percent, lower than earlier projections, in the first half of the fiscal year. Because of low interest rate, private borrowings had increased in the country and they are most likely to increase in the future. Private borrowings help entrepreneurs to expand and upgrade their business processes. The unchanged discount rates benefit the corporate sector the most.

The policy rate maintained at the same level is a strategy to encourage the private sector. Keeping in view the current economic conditions, the central bank may have further space to cut the interest rate will result in the further growth of our country’s economy.

Banti Lal

Karachi

