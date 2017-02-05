Boat accident

A little girl lost her life on Friday (Feb 3) when a boat capsized in the Ravi river near Syedwala. According to the news reports, it is still not clear how many passengers were on board. Residents of the area usually travel between river banks on boats. Since the majority belong to the middle class, this mode of transportation is economical for them. It is unfortunate to see that our country cannot improve the transportation system of the country. Previously, the then PPP-led government vowed to construct a bridge at the river, but no work was carried out to date. The bridge was supposed to connect Okara to Faisalabad through Syedwala. Both the cities are contributing a lot in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the country. The cities need a network of roads so that the people easily move from one place to another. The people have to cross the river through a boat. Boats overloaded with passengers are more likely to meet with an accident.

The government is requested to approve the construction of the much-needed bridge. This will benefit the majority of the people and can help reduce such tragic incidents.

Aurangzaib Uthwaal

Okara

