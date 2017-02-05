No blood bank

The healthcare of the people needs to be the top most priority of the government. It is sad to see that Turbat is being neglected in this regard. There is not a single well equipped blood bank in the city. Countless people cannot be treated because of unavailability of blood bottle units. It is unfortunate that the higher authorities are not looking into the matter. Many people have died because they couldn’t get a blood transfusion.

The issue can be resolved if the people come forward to donate blood. Lack of blood bottles unit is because of a small number of donors. The authorities should make necessary arrangements to alleviate suffering of the people.

Muheem Jaan

Turbat

