Kashmir is the place where bloodshed is cheaper than water, humanity is lost, justice doesn’t exist and peace is a dream. Kashmir has been facing multiple complex problems for a long time. The people are facing the worst atrocities, hindrances and manners by Indian security forces. A few who has raised their voice against the atrocities have been mercilessly killed. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people have lost their lives in the conflict-affected zone. Intermittent shutdown affected the daily lives of the people. Kashmir was once known as a paradise on the earth, but now it is nothing less than a sad picture of a war-torn country. What is more disturbing is the fact that no nation has come up with appropriate policies and efforts to solve the most critical matters of Kashmir.

The world’s superpower – the US – hasn’t taken any solid action against these brutalities in Kashmir. The international community is silent. It is the responsibility of the Muslim world to stand with the people of Kashmir. All Muslim countries should assure the Kashmiri youth that they are with them by hook or by crook.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

