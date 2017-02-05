Hostel facilities

Quaid-e-Azam Univeristy (QAU) is among the most prestigious institutes in Pakistan. Students from remote areas of Pakistan come to the university for higher studies. But after getting enrolled, they come to know that there is no space available in the university’s hostels for their accommodation.

They have to look for private hostels which are expensive. These hostels are also quite far from the university. It becomes very difficult for the students to pay the fare of expensive taxis. It is the need of the hour to build more hostels in QAU . Therefore, officials should heed towards this issue.

Hamid Majeed

Kasur

