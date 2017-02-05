This refers to the news report, ‘Forex reserves fall to $22.434bln’ (Feb 03). The reserves have declined from the peak of $24.5 billion, at the conclusion of the IMF programme, to US$22.4 billion because of growing imbalance in external trade and large current account gap. The concerns being expressed by independent economists on the economic health of the nation is not unfounded as all the key economic indicators continue to show negative trend. The government’s fiscal position is also under pressure from shortfall in tax collection and absence of lid on the current expenditure which has necessitated cut in development outlay.

Another bailout package from the IMF looks certain before the end of 2018 as the government is unwilling to undertake structural reforms in all sectors of the economy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

0



0







Save the economy was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184102-Save-the-economy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Save the economy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184102-Save-the-economy.