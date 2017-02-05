At the annual session of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif represented Pakistan and briefed the high profile business oriented gathering of the world about the economic progress the country was making. The PM also had important one-to-one meetings with specific individuals in which he highlighted the success Pakistan has achieved in combating terrorism through Operation Zarb-e-Azb. General (r) Raheel Sharif also briefed the gathering at the WEF with regards to how the civil and military leadership had strategised together to successfully uproot this menace of militancy from our soil.

On the issue of Kashmir, the PM unequivocally reiterated that the UN and the international community need to resolve the Kashmir dispute and take strict action to stop state-sponsored atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir.

Maria Rashid

Lahore

0



0







The Davos debate was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184101-The-Davos-debate/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The Davos debate" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184101-The-Davos-debate.