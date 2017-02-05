PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday arrested Rehmatullah, cashier of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), Serai Naurang Branch in Lakki Marwat, on the charge of embezzling Rs202 million through fictitious transactions.

In a communiqué, the NAB said that the ZTBL lent loans to landholders who had cultivable land while loans on uncultivable and Shamelat land were not allowed as per law.

It said the accused had sanctioned and disbursed loans to landless persons by showing them as shareholders in Shamelat Land in Serai Naurang tehsil in Lakki Marwat.

During the course of inquiry, it was revealed that the accused got the photographs, copies of computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and thumb impression of innocent people fraudulently on the loan files of the ZTBL to benefit undeserving persons.

The communiqué said that innocent people were lured on the pretext of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and were given Rs5,000 to Rs20,000.

It said that during interrogation the so-called borrowers/beneficiaries denied having received any loan and said they were paid the money under BISP.

0



0







NAB arrests ZTBL cashier over graft was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184099-NAB-arrests-ZTBL-cashier-over-graft/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB arrests ZTBL cashier over graft" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184099-NAB-arrests-ZTBL-cashier-over-graft.