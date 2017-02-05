MINGORA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday recovered fake currency from several money changers and arrested four persons in Khwazakhela bazaar in Swat, official sources said.

The source said that FIA inspectors Muhammad Naseer and Imtiaz Ali raided several currency shops and arrested four persons.

They arrested persons were identified as Rahamdil, Muhammad Zameer

Khan, Ashraf Ali and Fazal Rehman.

