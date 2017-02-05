Print Story
Fake currency seized, four held in Khwazakhela
February 05, 2017
MINGORA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday recovered fake currency from several money changers and arrested four persons in Khwazakhela bazaar in Swat, official sources said.
The source said that FIA inspectors Muhammad Naseer and Imtiaz Ali raided several currency shops and arrested four persons.
They arrested persons were identified as Rahamdil, Muhammad Zameer
Khan, Ashraf Ali and Fazal Rehman.