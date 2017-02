PESHAWAR: Five persons,

including three students,

were wounded in a firing incident near the Government College here on

Saturday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said four of the injured were identified as Azizullah, Haider Ali, Irfanullah and Saleem Inayat.

A 60-year-old passerby was also injured in the exchange of fire. The injured were taken to a hospital.

