Mother, son die in Kurram roof collapse

PARACHINAR: A woman and her minor son were killed as the roof of the house caved in near border area with Afghanistan in Kurram Agency, tribal sources said.

They said that the roof of the house of one Rahmanuddin collapsed due to heavy rain in Ghauz Garhi area in Kurram Agency, burying the inmates under the debris.

As a result, the sources said, the wife and a minor son of Rahmanuddin were killed on the spot. The locals recovered the bodies from the rubble, it added.

Meanwhile, the plain areas received rain while mountains peak snowfall, plunging the mercury down in the agency.

The prices of firewood also increased manifold due to the increase in the demand for wood after the fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Kurram Agency.

Two killed in Haripur accident: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a dumper rammed into a mini-truck on main road near Darwesh village here on Saturday.

The officials of the City Police Station said that the truck, carrying oranges, was on its way to Haripur from Rawalpindi when it collided with a dumper near village Darwesh.

As a result, Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khushab and Sahadat Hussain, resident of Talagang, died on the spot. One Hussain Sultan, resident of Khushab, sustained severe injuries.

Driver of the dumper, however, managed to flee the scene. Locals of the area shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Man dies in Jamrud accident: An employee of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was killed and another injured when their vehicle fell from Takhta Baig bridge here on Saturday, sources said.

The FWO vehicle was heading to Peshawar from Ali Masjid when the driver lost control over the steering wheel due to speeding and fell down from the bridge.

As a result, an employee identified as Asad was died on the spot while Muhammadullah sustained injuries. The injured was taken to a hospital. The victims belonged to Chakwal in Punjab.

