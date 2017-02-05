DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A senior official of the district administration raided several government-run schools in various areas and suspended 12 teachers for closing the schools before time on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner

Mutasim Billah raided several schools in various areas and suspended eight teachers of the Government Model School and four teachers of the Government Primary School in Sanghar area for closing the schools before time.

