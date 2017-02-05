Islamabad

Two-day training workshop on Strengthening Innovative Library Leaders concludes on Friday at Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) after equipping librarians with knowledge of modern professional trends.

The objective of the workshop was to train librarians to meet the challenges of the digital era by grooming their leadership skills.

The workshop was held in collaboration with Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organisation (PLWO).

Federal Secretary Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken was the chief guest at the inaugural session of workshop.

In his address he emphasized on capacity building of the librarians to meet the challenges of present digital era.

He appreciated and lauded the role of PASTIC and PLWO for taking this specific initiative.

He said that such efforts should be continued for the capacity building of librarians and information professionals.

