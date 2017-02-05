Islamabad

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has established regional complaint centres for an increased access of people to better health service delivery.

The centres in Rawalpindi Faisalabad and Multan Divisions were aimed at ensuring better health care at grassroots level.

The centres will help people in far off areas to register their complaints about negligence malpractice or administrative failure on the part of health care staff or institutions.

The commission with its quasi judicial and regulatory powers has so far disposed of five hundred and fifty four complaints registered with it.

Under its comprehensive Complaint management scheme the Commission is also expected to set up more complaint centres in remaining areas.

