People are talking about

— the coal project in Thar and how the local population is protesting against it because it threatens their livelihood and natural resources. People say though an Environment Impact Assessment was made, it did not fully cover the disposal of effluent which will be pumped out during the mining operation and the site chosen for it is a depression, which the locals claim is the most fertile, with vast tracts of arable land, water wells and trees and it will be affected.

— the two female trainers who are building the capacity of male local government representatives on their roles and responsibilities in one of the country’s most conservative areas. People say it is heartening to note that not only are the reps attending the classes regularly, their beaming faces show they have no problem with the fact that their teachers are females who are better educated than them, which shows the winds of change are blowing in the KPK.

— the vanishing oak trees in Baluchistan which are subject to excessive cutting and how the government should take steps to regulate this misuse as the oak is a precious and useful tree. People say oak furniture is valued all over the world and Pakistan could benefit from exporting the wood but lack of proper control over cutting and the non-availability of other heating and cooking materials is taking its toll on oak forests, so action is needed and fast to save them.

— the fact that the government’s efforts to bring the rich into the tax net have failed as according to the FBR’s own report, only 845 thousand plus persons have filed returns — a figure less than last year. People say it is apparent that the wealthy make money but most of them do not want to declare it honestly, so there should be a mechanism that ensures they do — maybe a successful model from another country should be adopted.

— the increasing number of street crimes in Karachi and how they go undetected because most CCTV cameras are out of order. People say the authorities need to take note of this as it is a repetition of what happens in many government organisations. Ambulances; firefighting equipment; vehicles in various departments are all left to rot and then sold cheaply to the ‘highest bidder,’ which turns out to be a person working for the department — corruption in another form.

— the land-grabbing case of the QAU and how it has finally been brought to the notice of the authorities after a complaint filed by the VC and taken notice of by the SC. People say it’s unfortunate that those who are affected by such fraudulent acts do not speak up because of a backlash from influential persons and it is heartening to see that the climate of fear and intimidation is changing and justice is getting the upper hand.

— the successful Malam Jaba International Alpine Ski Tournament and how it has not only created euphoria among the organisers and promoters but given hope that a message has gone out that Pakistan is safe to host other sporting events. People say such good news should be highlighted by the news and electronic media so that the message is widely circulated all over and the country can see a surge in tourism and sports related events. — I.H.

0



0







People are talking about — was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184083-People-are-talking-about/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "People are talking about —" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184083-People-are-talking-about.